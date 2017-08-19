Rise of student bodies in Panjab University: From 10 in 2013 to 21 in 2017

With an atmosphere that encourages active student politics, Panjab University has witnessed an upsurge in new student organisation on campus in the last four years.

KNOW YOUR STUDENT PARTIES National Students Union of India (NSUI)

Students Organisation of India (SOI)

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)

Panjab University Students Union (PUSU)

Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU)

Students for Society (SFS)

Students Federation of India (SFI)

Indian National Students Organisation (INSO)

National Students Organisation (NSO)

Independent Students Association (ISA)

Ambedkar Students Association (ASA)

National Youth Organisation (NYO)

Himachal Pradesh Students Association (HPSA)

Panjab Students Union (Lalkar)

Himachal Pradesh Students Union (HPSU)

Hindustan Students Association (HSA)

Himachal Students Union (HIMSU)

Panjab University Students Union for Students (PFS)

Pal Pehelwan Students Organisation (PPSO)

Panjab University Helping Hands (PUHH)

Gandhi Group Students Union (GGSU)

In 2013, Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections, saw only 10 student organisations pitted against each other. This year, the number has risen to 21 student bodies, all of which are in the fray for the elections scheduled for September.

Council president of PU in 2013, Chandan Rana, said, “In the last four years, PU has witnessed a lot of change when it comes to political and non-political organisations. Earlier, parties contested on individual capacity, but when the parties started entering into alliances, smaller groups divided and started forming separate parties.”

“Another reason could be that most parties want to have a political affiliation because they all end up making alliances with bigger parties during elections,” added the senior leader from NSUI.

Besides the main organisations that have inhabited the campus since the 1990s, including National Students Union of India (NSUI), Students Organization of India (SOI), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Panjab University Students Union (PUSU) and Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), there are 16 others that were launched in later years.

The organisations which have emerged in the last four years include Himachal Pradesh Students Union (HPSU), Himachal Pradesh Students Association (HPSA), All India Students Association (AISA), National Students Organisation of India (NSO), National Youth Association (NYA), Gandhi Group Students Union (GGSU), Pal Pehelwan Students Organisation (PPSO), Panjab University Helping Hands (PUHH) and Panjab Students Union (Lalkar).

Vikas from PUHH, said, “We launched our organisation last year, keeping in mind that we have to work only for students and not necessarily to win elections. It is the only organisation in which all the workers are currently students of PU. This organisation was an initiative of seven PU students.”

Two new student parties were launched this year, including PUSU for Students (PFS) and Independent Students Association (ISA).

Karan Randhawa, president of the newly launched organisation, ISA, echoed his opinion. “I never wanted to be part of the organisations, which acted like seasonal frogs since I worked throughout the year for students. I wanted to continue that, so I decided to form another group. Victory in elections is not the target; our work and dedication matters.”