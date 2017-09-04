Road rage case: Booked for murder, Chandigarh colonel sent to 1-day police remand

Colonel Manvir Singh Bains, who was arrested on Saturday in a case of road rage, was sent to one-day police remand on Sunday.

The 48-year-old Mohali resident was booked for murder after the family of victim Praveen Yadav, 48, of Sector 37 alleged that he had been “beaten him to death”.

Bains belongs to the Army Service Corps (ASC), Western Command.

Police said the colonel thrashed Yadav following a minor accident on the road separating Sectors 34 and 35 in the afternoon. They sought his remand to arrest his car driver and co-accused — Devinder Singh, alias, Bunty, 22, of Mohali.

The court of judicial magistrate first class Geetanjali Goel also directed the police to get the colonel medically examined. Talking to HT outside the court, Colonel Bains said: “It was a scuffle, that’s all. I was with my wife in the car. I got out after he (Yadav) used abusive language.”

‘Unfair to invoke murder charge’

Earlier, the arguments lasted for about 20 minutes, wherein defence counsel Robin Bhullar opposed the remand stating that the postmortem report wasn’t out yet and it was “unfair” to conclude that it was a case of murder.

The defence also contended that no recovery was to be made from the accused, as his car (Skoda) was already in police custody. It was also deposed that the case be handed over to the army as per Section 125 of the Army Act 1950. An application from the commanding officer of the unit concerned of the Western Command was also submitted in court.

However, the matter is still pending as the detailed order was not out till the filing of this report.

Alleging harassment, the family told HT the protocol wasn’t followed while arresting Bains. The military police officials present in court, too, said it was a prerequisite to inform the army. However, the station house officer told the court that they had informed the army control room on arresting the accused.

Meanwhile, the police claimed that a medical board had been constituted at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, to prepare a report. The defence counsel, however, wanted the victim’s body to be examined by a medical board constituted by the army, as the accused is a serving colonel.

Even as GMCH doctors confirmed the postmortem report had been submitted at the Sector-34 police station, cops refused to divulge anything, stating the matter is under investigation.

Third-generation armyman

Posted earlier at Ferozepur, Colonel Bains was on study leave since July and was hence posted at Chandimandir. He was staying at his home in Phase 7, Mohali.

A decorated officer, he had received two commendation certificates in his 27-year career. Son of Group Captain Devinder Singh Bains (retd), he is a third-generation armyman from his side of the family and fifth-generation from his wife’s side.