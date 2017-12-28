Row over objectionable video: Day after, Chadha removed as Chief Khalsa Diwan head

A day after an objectionable video in which Chief Khalsa Diwan president Charanjit Singh Chadha is purportedly seen with a woman principal of a school run by the charitable society surfaced on social media, several of its office-bearers and members replaced him with officiating head Dhanraj Singh.

Earlier, the office-bearers and members of Chief Khalsa Diwan, which runs nearly 50 schools, two management colleges, a nursing college and a hospital among others, gathered at the society’s head office demanding resignation of Chadha from the post. Chadha, however, refused to budge claiming innocence calling the video fake.

On this, they sat outside the president’s office and held a protest till afternoon. Among those pressing for Chadha’s ouster were senior office-bearers Jaswinder Singh, Inderpreet Singh, Jaswinder Singh Jassi besides honorary secretary Narinder Singh Khurana.

Finally, using their rights, they replaced him.

Dhanraj Singh said they will constitute a panel to investigate the allegations against Chadha and conduct presidential elections soon.

Akal Takht gets complaints

The Akal Takht, highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, also received several complaints against Chadha.

Besides, members of Chief Khalsa Diwan, former Congress leader Mandeep Singh Manna, All India Sikh Students Federation president Manjit Singh Bhoma and others lodged written complaints with the Akal Takht seeking action against Chadha.

Woman cries harassment, lodges police plaint

The woman principal purportedly seen in the video on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against Chadha accusing him of sexual harassment.

In an email to Punjab director general of police (DGP) Suresh Arora, a copy of whioch was marked to the Amritsar police also, the complainant, who claimed to be mother of two, said she has been working with the organisation for the last 22 years.

She sought strict action against the Chadha. Police officials say that they are verifying the complaint.