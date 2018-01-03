Row over objectionable video: Former Khalsa Diwan chief’s son commits suicide

A day after joining investigation, Inderpreet Singh Chadha, son of former Chief Khalsa Diwan president Charanjit Singh Chadha, reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Amritsar DCP Amrik Singh said Inderpreet committed suicide in his Toyota Fortuner by shooting himself in the head at Ajnala road, Amritsar. He further said that no suicide note has been recovered till now.

Inderpreet was declared brought dead at the hospital. Hospital authorities have also confirmed his death due to bullet injury to the head. Police commissioner SS Srivastava, however, said he had no information about the alleged suicide. But, sources within the police have confirmed the news to HT.

The white Fortuner in which Inderpreet allegedly committed suicide in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)

Sources from inside the Ivy hospital, where Inderpreet was taken, confirmed that Charanjit Singh Chadha had come to see his son but left the hospital after some time, despite the deployment of heavy police force.

Inderpreet had joined probe against his father, who has booked for sexually harassing a woman principal, on Tuesday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police-crime (ADCP-C) Harjit Singh had said: “Chadha’s son turned up before the special investigation team (SIT) but he said he had no idea about the whereabouts of his father.”

A few days ago, a video showing the octogenarian Charanjit Singh Chadha with a woman principal of a school run by the organisation surfaced on social media leading to furore.

(Story has been updated)