Row over objectionable video: No arrest yet in suicide case

Two days have elapsed since the Rajasansi police booked a woman principal — who accused since-removed head of Chief Khalsa Diwan Charanjit Singh, 83, of sexual harassment — and 10 others for abetting the suicide of Chadha’s son Inderpreet Singh, none of them has been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP-city) Amrik Singh cited Inderpreet’s cremation as reason why no arrest was made. “We have formed a special investigation team to probe the matter thoroughly.” Police commissioner SS Srivastava, however, had said on Thursday that after investigating the “real” role of the accused into the matter, they would take further action.

Inderpreet, 52, committed suicide by shooting himself in his car on the Ajnala road on Wednesday. He was reportedly upset over the controversy that erupted after a video showing his father in an objectionable position with the woman principal among other reasons.

The police had booked 11 persons, including a director of WWICS Global Law Offices Private Limited, Davinder Sandhu, former honorary secretary of the CKD Bhag Singh Ankhi; two members of the CKD charitable society, Hari Singh Sandhu and Nirmal Singh; besides Inderpreet Singh Anand, Surjit Singh, Ummat, Kuljeet Kaur, Manya, and Gursewak Singh.

They were booked under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) following a complaint by Inderpreet’s son, Prabhpreet Singh, who had stated in his complaint that they “hatched a conspiracy to get my father booked in a false case”. He has claimed, “We have evidences establishing that they forced my father to commit suicide.”