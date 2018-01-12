Rs 1.5 cr loot: Chandigarh police lean on 900-US dollar software for clearer image of robbers’ car

Two days after robbers fled with at least Rs 1.5 crore worth jewellery from businessman’s house in Sector 33 here, the police have turned to the software to bring clarity to the grainy footage of Santro car, suspected to have been used by the four armed dacoits.

Called the Blurred Image Filter Software, it was also used to get a clear picture of the accused auto-rickshaw driver in the November gangrape incident. Police said the images retrieved are grainy as the cameras installed in the locality do not have adequate resolution and night vision.

On January 9 evening, four masked men with pistols walked into Ajit Jain’s house and held his family hostage. Jain’s wife Ritu Jain was hit on the face with the butt of the weapon. She runs a jewellery boutique, sells gold jewellery online and also designs wedding jewellery.

The accused allegedly came in a black Santro and police are trying to trace the registration number of the vehicle used by the accused.

Sources said the CCTV footage retrieved by the police of Santro car is not very clear and thus the software is being used to get some clarity on the car’s number.

The software costs for 900 US dollars and has a one year membership. The police sources said the car used by the accused had LED lights, which makes it difficult to read the number.

The software was bought by few UT police officials from a US firm after the need for it arose in the November gangrape case.

Police verifies past, present staffers

Different police teams have questioned about 21 persons, including present and former employees of businessman Ajit Jain. A team visited the cold store owned by Jain in Lalru and questioned the employees. The police have procured the list of the employees who were on leave and even the former employees whose verification is being done.

Apart from this the police is doing verification of the servants employed by Jain family at home. These include two watchmen, a driver and full time servants and part time maids.

As per the police, Jain’s son, who was away to Vietnam with his wife has returned, would be submitting complete list of jewellery stolen.

Jain lodged three FIRs earlier

Even though Jain has been denying any enmity with anyone, but he had got three cases registered. He had lodged complaint of extortion, cheating and assault before. Police are yet to verify a resident of Panchkula against whom Jain had got a case of cheating registered. At an earlier occasion a man had entered Jain’s house with a rod following which a complaint of assault was registered by Jain.