Rs 1.8 crore cash van loot in Jalandhar: Mastermind, two others held; Rs 61 lakh recovered

Four days after Rs 1.18 crore was looted from a cash van of the HDFC Bank near Jalandhar, the police on Tuesday arrested three more accused, including the mastermind, from Rajasthan and recovered Rs 61.69 lakh.

Of the seven accused, Ranjit Singh of Lakhan Khole village was arrested on November 10, the day of the incident. The next day, police arrested Jaskaran Singh of Harchowal village in Gurdaspur district and recovered Rs 13.38 lakh, a pistol and cartridges from his possession.

Addressing a press conference, inspector general Arpit Shukla said following Ranjit’s interrogation, a special investigation team led by Jaskaranjit Singh Teja arrested three more accused — Satinder Pal Singh of Nadala, Sukhdev Singh of Dala village and Manoj Kumar of Bholath — from Baral village in Sikar district of Rajasthan. The accused were hiding in the house of Manoj’s uncle Deepak Kumar.

The mastermind, Satinder Pal Singh, a postgraduate in computer science was earlier employed with HDFC Bank in Jalandhar. Police said he had left his job five years ago presently working in the Hamira Mill.

Shukla said Rs16.37 lakh was recovered from Manoj, Rs 14.96 lakh from Sukhdav and Rs 16.98 lakh from Satinder Pal.

On November 10, masked robbers stopped the cash van of HDFC Bank near Manak Rai village, 33km from Jalandhar, and looted Rs 1.8 lakh. Later, one of the robbers fled in a Tata Indigo car and others on three motorcycles.

A team led by Kartarpur deputy superintendent of police Sarabjit Rai overpowered Ranjit, who was driving the car, after a 4km chase. Ranjit was hit by a bullet and was rushed to a hospital.