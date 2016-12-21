Rs 2 lakh fake notes recovered in Amritsar

Making further inroads into the fake currency racket, the Amritsar (rural) police claimed to have arrested two persons and also seized Rs 2 lakh such currency.

Notably, on Sunday, the police had arrested two persons, including a woman and recovered Rs 1.20 lakh fake notes printed in Rs 2,000 denomination. The two arrested on Sunday were identified as Mehtab Singh and Nirmal Kaur.

Detailing about it, SSP Amritsar (rural) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said, “During investigation, Harchand Singh and Angrej Singh were nominated as co-accused in the case and arrested. They are the masterminds behind the whole episode.”

“We arrested them today and recovered Rs 1.90 lakh from Harchand Singh in fake currency (95 notes of Rs 2,000 denomination) while from other accused Angrej Singh, Rs 10,000 fake currency, (five notes of Rs 2,000 denomination) were seized.

During investigation, it was reveals that Angrej and Harchand are the main conspirators of the whole episode and they wanted to circulate the fake currency in the market to get easy money because they thought that due to demonetisation, they can easily manage to circulate the fake notes, the SSP said.

The SSP further said, “The two accused nabbed today gave the first consignment to Nirmal Kaur and Mehtab Singh to for circulation in market but both of them were arrested by Gharinda police.”

On modus operandi, the SSP said, “The accused used ‘cannon’ company’s made special printer to print the fake currency. The colour printer and cutter have also been recovered on the disclosure statement of the Harchand Singh.”