Rs 3 crore approved for renovation of washrooms at PU hostels

A total of Rs 3 crore will be spent on the renovation of washrooms, which are in deteriorating condition, in all 17 hostels on the campus. The board of finance (BoF) had already passed the budget under the category of sanitation.

This decision was taken after the university grabbed the seventh position among the Indian universities in the swachhta ranking and HT also highlighting the poor state of the sanitation at Panjab University.

HT had highlighted that the toilets in the PU hostels always stink. Broken doors of the bathrooms, leaking roofs, ill-maintained electricity wires, non-functional geysers and no regular cleanliness haunt the hostellers.

Scrap items lying scattered at boys hostel number 7, Panjab University, Chandigarh (Karun Sharma/HT)

Karan Randhawa, joint secretary of Panjab University campus students’ council (PUCSC), said, “We had submitted repeated memorandums to get the washrooms renovated at the earliest. We received over 100 complaints in this regard.”

“Broken door latches, non-functional geyser, broken water taps, mirrors, toilet seats. These are the highlights of not only some hostels but all the hostels on the campus. All the hostellers have a common problem to share till date. However, since the budget has been passed, the renovation will begin from the first week of March.”

Dean students welfare (DSW) Emanual Nahar said, “The executive engineer department had asked the wardens to visit their respective hostels and prepare a list of renovation requirements and submit a budget accordingly. Major problems in the hostels are about the sewerage and water leakage.”

He added, “The budget worth Rs 3 crore has been passed, which will be used from the month of March onwards since the budget is for the new financial year. Meanwhile, renovation of washrooms at the Student Centre has already been started, for which Rs 30 lakh was passed by the board of finance.”