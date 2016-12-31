Ruling parties have only looted Punjab, says AAP’s Khaira

Lambasting Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress leaders, the Aam Aadmi Party’s senior leader Sukhpal Khaira alleged that chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh have only “looted” Punjab.

Khaira on Friday addressed two rallies at Chakar village near Jagraon and Dehlon in Ludhiana district.

Alleging that SAD and Congress have ruined Punjab’s every household “through corruption and drug menace”, Khaira said people have lost faith in these parties. He said, “Badal and Captain are only promoting their families instead of paying heed for development of the state.”

He further said, “Badal and Captain are also responsible for Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal issue and they have been deceiving farmers by making fake promises. Amarinder had promised to give bonus to farmers he did not. Even, CM Badal has failed to fulfil the promises that were made with farmers.”

If AAP is voted to power in 2017 assembly polls, they will end the drug menace and work as “antidote” to corruption, he said.

At the rally in Dehlon, Balwinder Singh Bains of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) said, “Badals are allegedly running mafias in the state. The alliance of AAP and LIP will end the mafia raj from the state as both parties aim to make Punjab corruption free.”

AAP leaders Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, zone observer Darshan Singh Shankar and other volunteers also attended the rally.

The AAP leaders claimed that the alliance of AAP and LIP is giving both the ruling Akali-BJP and the opposition Congress sleepless nights.