Rupnagar Congress leader booked for sexual harassment

Police have registered a case of sexual harassment against Punjab Congress media panelist Achhar Sharma on a complaint from a Malout (Muktsar) woman, now running a dance academy and yoga centre in the city. She had alleged that Sharma molested and sexually harassed her on December 27 and 29 at a hospital he runs.

Sharma has denied the allegations, claiming that he never met the woman on December 27 and was being framed at the behest of political rivals.

“The woman had been trying to meet me, claiming to be a press reporter. She was demanding advertisement for some magazine and I had refused. On December 29, she came to the hospital and sought medicine and injection for an illness. I had asked my wife to administer an injection to her,” said Sharma. He added the woman continued calling him and later created a scene at the hospital.

“I have CCTV footage of the woman creating a ruckus at the hospital,” Sharma said, adding he would submit the footage to the woman. “I hope, I get justice.”

A case has been registered under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC. Rupnagar SSP Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu said, “A SIT headed by SP, investigation, will be formed to conduct a thorough inquiry. Further action will be taken after the SIT’s report.”