Ruskin Bond to light up Chandigarh lit fest from November 25

The well-known author and Padma Bhushan awardee Ruskin Bond will be one of the leading speakers at the two-day Literarti 2017, which will roll out on November 25.

The festival organised by Chandigarh Literary Society will also bring to town Lee Maracle, a Canadian poet and author, who is a vocal critic of the treatment meted out to the indigenous people by the Canadians. She particularly highlights issues relating to indigenous women.

You will also get to see Columpa C Bobb, Jessie Award-winner and two-time Dora Award nominee, who has been acting, writing plays, and teaching for more than 25 years.

The history buffs will get to hear Dr Rakhshanda Jalil, best known for her much-acclaimed book on Delhi’s lesser-known monuments called ‘Invisible City: The Hidden Monuments’. Keeping her company will be Sheela Reddy, the author of ‘Mr and Mrs Jinnah: The Marriage that Shook India’.

The tricity’s fitness conscious audience will be treated to an open house with India’s leading nutrition and exercise science expert, Rujuta Diwekar, a champion of using our common sense and un - complicating the act of eating.

The festival will also host some eminent Punjabi writers, including Atamjit Singh, a Sahitya Akademi Award winning playwright, and Jasbir Mand, a novelist.

The evenings will see trilingual mushiara with Waseem Barelvi and Kunwar Bechain among others.