SAD announces 3 more candidates for Punjab Assembly elections

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday announced three more candidates for the Punjab polls.

Amit Rattan, 37, fielded from Bathinda (rural), is a new entrant into the politics and is the husband of 2007-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sanmeet Kaur, posted as assistant inspector general (AIG, crime) in Punjab. Rattan, a mechanical engineer, owns a hydel plant in Himachal Pradesh.

Sitting MLA from Bathinda (rural) Darshan Singh Kotfatta, 65, will be contesting the polls from Malout. A year ago, Kotfatta was shifted to Bucho as halqa incharge, but he failed to gain ground there.

Malout MLA Harpreet Singh Kotbhai, 39, will be in the fray from Bucho instead. All three constituencies are reserved.

With today’s announcement, the total number of candidates announced by the SAD touched 85. Now nine more seats out of the total 94 in the party’s share are left to be announced. On remaining 23 seats, the BJP is contesting in alliance with the Akalis.