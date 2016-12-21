SAD-BJP will win more seats than it won in 2012: Sukhbir Badal

Deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday claimed the SAD-BJP alliance will win more seats in the coming assembly elections as compared to the 2012 polls.

“The combine will form the government with a thumping majority,” Badal said who was here for the ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the Rs 1967-crore road-widening project from Samrala Chowk to Kharar and Rs 392-crore Ladhowal bypass project.

He said the AAP would get merely 6-7 seats and most of the Congress candidates would forfeit their deposits.

Describing the Congress as a party of discarded politicians, he said AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi, state party chief Capt Amarinder Singh and former MP Navjot Singh Sidhu are leaders who have been repeatedly rejected by people. “They would have no impact on the coming assembly polls in the state,” he added.

Badal said that in 2014, the Congress had contested the Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and the party’s performance was dismal.

He said Amarinder claims that if he comes to power, he will waive off debts of all farmers in the state, even as he is recently met the Prime Minister for this purpose. The state Congress chief is just trying to befool the public, he added.

“When Sidhu was rejected by all parties, he had no other option but to join the Congress. It has become a party of discarded leaders, and those who are not getting tickets from their respective parties are joining the Congress,” Badal said.

He claimed that in the upcoming assembly polls, people would reject all such leaders.

The deputy CM also visited the house of industrialist and SAD candidate from Atam Nagar Gurmit Singh Kular and interacted with various industrialists of Ludhiana. He appealed to people to vote for Kular as well as the party candidate from Samrala Santa Singh Umedpuri.

He said that the SAD has always fought for the rights of Punjab and Punjabis.

He added that the promises made by the SAD-BJP alliance ten years ago have been fulfilled. “The wheel of development is now moving at a fast pace and to keep it moving, the combine should be voted back to power for the third consecutive time,” he said.