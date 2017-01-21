SAD councillors’ chief joins AAP in Amritsar

In a major jolt to the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Surinder Singh Sultanwind, chief of Akali councillors in Amritsar, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday in the presence of senior AAP leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Inducting him into the party in the presence of AAP candidate for Amritsar Lok Sabha bypoll Upkar Singh Sandhu and candidate for assembly poll from Amritsar South Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer, Sisodia said joining of a sincere leader like Sultanwind suggests that the party will get huge response in the polls.

Sandhu said cracking the conspiracy of committing sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib would be the prior task of the party if it is voted to power. He said many honest Akali leaders quit the SAD as it has failed to nab the culprits of the sacrilege incidents.

“Hearing voice of my conscience, I have decided to participate in the struggle launched by Arvind Kejriwal against those who have destructed the state,” said Sultanwind, whose scores of supporters also joined the party with him.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included senior party leader Jaswinder Singh Advocate, Kuljit Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Amritpal Singh Bablu, Harpreet Singh Bhatia and Dalbir Singh Rinku.

Notably, the AAP will get advantage in Amritsar South segment as Sultanwind has a considerable sway here.