SAD decries installation of CM, MLA’s portraits in police stations by Cong workers

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema on Tuesday asked Punjab chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh to order a probe into the reported installation of portraits of the chief minister and the local legislator by Indian Youth Congress activists in two police stations in Sangrur.

Cheema, in a representation to the CS, also handed over pictures of Youth Congress activists boasting about this “achievement” on social media. He said it was shocking that pictures of CM Capt Amarinder Singh and Sangrur MLA Vijay Inder Singla had been installed by Congressmen in the offices of station house officer (SHOs) of the city and sadar police stations in the presence of the SHOs.

Cheema said no one could object to the installation of the CM’s portrait “but it should be installed by the administration and not Congress workers”.

He said the incident “proves that politicisation of the state police is complete”. “It also shows that Congress has taken over the police stations and is virtually running them.”

The Akali leader said people often visit police stations to register complaints which could be against the local MLA or even his close supporters. “What justice can they expect if the picture of the local MLA is put above the head of the SHO?”