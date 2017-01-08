SAD fields realtor Ranjit Singh Gill from Kharar

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday fielded realtor Ranjit Singh Gill, 52, from the Kharar assembly segment. He will be facing Congress MLA Jagmohan Singh Kang and Aam Aadmi Party’s Kanwar Sandhu in the state assembly polls on February 4.

Considered close to the Badal family, Gill is the promoter of Gillco valley, spread over 400 acres in Kharar.

Hailing from Majri Jattan village in Rupnagar district, Gill graduated from the Government College, Rupnagar. After his stint as the village sarpanch and member of the block samiti, he moved to Kharar in 2002. At present, he resides at Sector 2 in Chandigarh.

Speaking to HT, Gill said: “I am happy that the party has reposed faith in me. I will make sure I win the seat and give a gift to the party. My only agenda is development of my constituency.”

The SAD has now announced 93 of its 94 candidates for the assembly polls. Its alliance partner, Bharatiya Janata Party, will be fielding candidates from remaining 23 seats.