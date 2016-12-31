SAD: If Sidhu was Dy CM candidate for AAP, what about promise to Dalits?

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday lashed out at Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal for trying to befool the Punjabis and said that his double face on projecting the post of deputy chief minister (CM) for a Dalit face has been exposed by his own revelation that he had offered the same post to cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Sidhu.

In a statement released from the party head office here on Friday, SAD spokesman and adviser to Punjab deputy chief minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the AAP leader considered the Punjabis fool, that’s why he is resorting to tell lies so as to mislead them and try to form government in the state. He said that this man had announced some days ago that if the AAP came to power, then the post of deputy CM would be given to any Dalit MLA and now his real face has been exposed by his own revelation that he had offered the post to Navjot Sidhu.

The SAD leader said that though the people of Delhi are aware that he is a habitual liar, who always does the opposite of what he speaks, but now is trying his luck by telling lies to the people of Punjab.

Sirsa said that this was not the first time when his double face has been exposed. Earlier, he had taken a stand in favour of Punjab on the SYL canal issue, when he was in Punjab but made a U-turn on reaching Delhi. He said this is the case with a number of issues. He said that this leader, who had promised moon to the people of Delhi, had made their life miserable.