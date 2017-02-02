SAD insincere towards respect of Gurus and ethos: Sikh bodies

Cornering chief minister (CM) Parkash Singh Badal-led SAD-BJP government on sacrilege issue, Sikh activists owing allegiance to various Sikh organisations on Wednesday asked the state government that “Why it did not approach the Centre timely for seeking a CBI probe into the sacrilege incidents of Guru Granth Sahib”.

In a press conference, the activists led by Baldev Singh Sirsa were reacting to the request made by deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rally held on January 29.

He said, “If Sukhbir is not responsible for sacrilege and is sincere to unearth the conspiracy behind it, he should have taken up the issue much earlier, but he did not take it seriously. Now, when his government is being cornered by everyone ahead of the assembly polls, he is making such requests just in attempt to prevent his defeat.”

While demanding the probe from an independent agency, he asked the SAD-BJP alliance not to play with the religious sentiments of the Sikhs.

Also targeting the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in this context, the Sikh activist alleged the apex gurdwara body which is controlled by the SAD, has also committed sacrilege of Gurus by publishing books carrying blasphemous comments against Gurus.

“Although, the authorities had taken such books back and seized its stock, but no action was taken against those responsible for it. The inaction shows that the SAD is insincere towards the respect of Gurus and Sikh ethos,” he added.