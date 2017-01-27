SAD likely to take strong action against its MP Sher Singh Ghubaya for his ‘anti-party’ activity

The countdown has begun within the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to boot out its Ferozepur MP Sher Singh Ghubaya who on Friday appeared before the media along with Congress’ Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu after his alleged ‘intimate’ video clip went viral.

Congress has fielded Ravneet Bittu against SAD chief and deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal from Jalalabad assembly segment for the February 4 assembly poll and MP Ghubaya’s son Davinder Ghubaya, 25, is a Congress candidate from Fazilka segment. Ghubaya hails from a Rai Sikh community that has a majority in Jalalabad segment. The SAD MP has been at the loggerheads, especially with Sukhbir Badal, after his son joined Congress.

On Friday a video went viral which has a man who allegedly looks like Ghubaya and in an intimate position with a woman.

The MP held a press conference along with Congress MP Bittu and declared the video as “fake and fabricated” , dismissing the video clip as “a ploy to spoil his image by political rivals”.

But, the sleazy video clip and Ghubaya holding press conference along with Congress’ Jalalabad candidate has given SAD enough ammunition to ambush the defiant SAD MP.

“This is a serious act of indiscipline by Ghubaya,” SAD spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema told Hindustan Times.

He said the SAD core committee will take a decision about what action to be taken against the MP who has now openly revolted against the party.

Dr Cheema said: “This is a anti-party activity and party will take a serious view of the matter.”

The timing of surfacing of the video clip is significant as this development is set to put Congress on the back-foot, especially in Jalalabad where Ghubaya has been supporting the Congress despite being SAD MP.

And the Akali Dal is going to use this video clip as ammunition to demolish credibility of Ghubaya.

The cold war between Ghubaya and Sukhbir reached a flash point after vigilance bureau (VB’s) raided at the Ghubaya College of Engineering and Technology at Sukhera Bodla village in Fazilka district in connection with alleged financial irregularities last month.

Since then SAD has been checkmating Ghubaya.

Friday’s video, it seems, is an attempt by Ghubaya’s adversaries to demolish him beyond repair.