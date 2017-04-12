SAD man’s death during police raid: ASI held for murder, CM orders magisterial probe

A day after an elderly man owing allegiance to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) died during an anti-drugs police raid at Lambi in Muktsar district, police on Wednesday arrested assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdeep Singh on murder charge.

Muktsar senior superintendent of police Baljot Singh Rathore said they are also investigating the role of other cops.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, meanwhile, ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and also announced ₹10-lakh relief for the next of kin of the victim, Gurdev Singh, 62, of Tarmala village. Malout MLA Ajaib Singh Bhatti presented the cheque to the family on Wednesday.

SAD leaders have alleged a police party led by the ASI, who is in charge of the Bhai Ka Kera police post, raided Gurdev Singh’s house in search of illicit liquor and beat him up on failing to find anything. The victim reportedly died of injuries on his forehead.

Taking note of media reports, Amarinder has ordered a detailed probe to ascertain the cause and circumstances that led to the death, and to fix responsibility, said a government spokesperson.

Even as he reiterated his promise to free the state from drugs, the CM directed the police and other agencies engaged in the anti-drugs campaign to exercise restraint.

Former Punjab chief minister and SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal also asked Punjab Police to work with caution so that no innocent is harassed or victimised.

Badal, who attended Gurdev Singh’s cremation at Tarmala village, also demanded a government job for one of his family members.