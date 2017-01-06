SAD may rope in criminals to terrorise voters during Punjab polls: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab in-charge Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that the Akali leaders may rope in criminals to terrorise voters during the upcoming Punjab assembly elections and urged the election commission to keep a tab on them.

“The Election Commission of India must keep a tab on Akali leaders meeting criminals in jails whom they can use to terrorise voters during elections,” senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.

Referring to the arrest of 25 persons, including the jail superintendent, for trespassing into Fazilka prison allegedly to meet inmate Shiv Lal Doda, he said it is an eye opener for the authorities.

Doda, considered to be close to deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal, was openly holding sangat darshan programme inside the jail. But the officers under pressure from the Badals were not taking any action, Singh alleged.

On Sukhbir Badal announcing to contest from Jalalabad, he said the deputy chief minister has “shown some courage” to fight against Bhagwant Mann.

Hitting out at Congress, Singh said, “Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh boasts of his popularity among the masses and it is high time that he should contest from Jalalabad to test it.”

“Congress leaders are more concerned about their poll ticket than meeting people. All leaders are camping in Delhi for the last few months and have lost connection with voters,” he claimed.

Asserting that huge crowds at its rallies show that AAP will sweep the elections. He also said, “surveys predicted less than 10 seats for AAP in Delhi elections, but it won 67 seats out of 70. We will repeat the history and Punjab will break the record of Delhi this time.”