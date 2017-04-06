SAD sarpanch gunned down in Moga village; three booked

Manuke village sarpanch Beant Singh, 27, of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) party, was shot dead on Wednesday night in an attack by three assailants at his village in Nihal Singh Wala.

Beant, a resident of Manuke village, was going to the market with his friend Kulwinder Keepa when some youths standing on a terrace opened fire at him, killing him on the spot. The bullets pierced his neck and head, police officials said.

Based on the statements of deceased’s mother Surinder Pal Kaur, the police have booked three men from the village — identified as Rajinder Kumar, Raman Kumar and Kuldeep Singh — under the charges of murder.

In her first information report (FIR), Surinder said that she was some distance behind her son when the incident took place and had seen the entire incident.

Keepa told the police that Beant died on the spot, and the assailants fled. Police officials said Beant had links with gangsters and was facing around seven-eight cases pertaining to murder and attempt to murder.

On receiving the information, police from Nihal Singh Wala police station led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surinder Kumar rushed to the spot. Later, Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Goel also visited the spot.

A case under Section 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at Nihal Singh Wala Police Station. The body was sent to the Civil Hospital Nihal Singh Wala for post-mortem