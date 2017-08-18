SAD to field 50% young candidates in 2022 Punjab polls: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday announced that his party will field 50% young candidates in the 2022 assembly elections in Punjab.

Addressing a meeting of Students Organisation of India (SOI), Sukhbir said the generation next will also be given due representation at all levels and units in the SAD.

“Even as we assure youth workers and leaders that their interests will be safeguarded in the SAD, I appeal to them to make their way up in the party through hard work and sacrifice. I have also done this and worked in the youth wing of the SAD before assuming more responsibilities,” he added.

Speaking about the Panjab University, Sukhbir said the SAD had fulfilled all the demands raised by students through SOI.

He also personally interacted with students, including office-bearers of SOI in the Panjab Univeristy and associated colleges. He asked them to share their vision and expectations with him, saying the SAD will devise a comprehensive youth programme, which would be implemented by the future SAD-BJP government.

SOI coordinator Parambans Singh Bunty Romana was also present on the occasion.