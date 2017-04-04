SAD to form lawyers’ panels to fight vendetta cases by Congress

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday accused the ruling Congress of harassing its workers by filing false cases against them and the party has decided to constitute panels of lawyers to help them.

Panel of lawyers will be constituted at all the district headquarters and Chandigarh to help the Akali workers in the cases of alleged vendetta by the ruling party, party secretary and spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said.

The party head office has received reports from different parts of Punjab that alleged false cases have been registered against SAD workers as well as Akali workers are being attacked, he said.

Many Akali workers are allegedly being harassed unnecessarily by these cases, he said.

“These panels of lawyers will immediately come into action, the moment we get complaints from any district of Punjab and will take all necessary measures to ensure justice,” he claimed.