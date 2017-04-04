 SAD to form lawyers’ panels to fight vendetta cases by Congress | punjab | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 04, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

SAD to form lawyers’ panels to fight vendetta cases by Congress

punjab Updated: Apr 04, 2017 18:51 IST
Press Trust of India
SAD

Daljit Singh Cheema (HT File Photo)

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday accused the ruling Congress of harassing its workers by filing false cases against them and the party has decided to constitute panels of lawyers to help them.

Panel of lawyers will be constituted at all the district headquarters and Chandigarh to help the Akali workers in the cases of alleged vendetta by the ruling party, party secretary and spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said.

The party head office has received reports from different parts of Punjab that alleged false cases have been registered against SAD workers as well as Akali workers are being attacked, he said.

Many Akali workers are allegedly being harassed unnecessarily by these cases, he said.

“These panels of lawyers will immediately come into action, the moment we get complaints from any district of Punjab and will take all necessary measures to ensure justice,” he claimed.

tags

more from punjab

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you