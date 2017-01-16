Sampla resignation reports send Punjab BJP in a tizzy

Soon after the tickets of six BJP candidates were announced on Monday, the BJP circles in Punjab were abuzz with reports of Vijay Sampla having resigned from the post of state unit president. It sent party workers and leaders into a tizzy.

Sampla, who is also a minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet, objected to Som Parkash’s candidature from Phagwara and was upset over making him a candidate again. Apart from Phagwara, Sampla had his say in deciding candidates for rest of the 22 constituencies. All attempts to contact Sampla were futile.

Punjab BJP incharge Prabhat Jha said, “Sampla is intelligent. He knows the politics and there’s no reason to resign. He (Sampla) has double responsibility in the state and at the Centre,” says Jha on arriving in Punjab for campaigning.