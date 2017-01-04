Sampla road show cut short after supporters’ spar with Phagwara MLA Som Parkash aides

High drama occurred at the state BJP chief Vijay Sampla's Vikas Sankalp Rath Yatra here on Tuesday after his supporters had a verbal duel with those of Phagwara MLA Som Parkash. Sensing that the situation may go out of control, Sampla brought the event to an abrupt end at Gandhi Chowk.

Sampla supporter, former Akali MLA Mohan Lal Banga, who joined the saffron party recently, raised "Som Parkash murdabaad" and latter’s supporters reciprocated in the same vein, leading to a clash-like situation. It’s a common knowledge that Sampla and Som Parkash don’t go along well.

As the Sampla’s road show reached Gandhi Chowk, Banga climbed on to the bus in which the BJP chief was travelling , to which Parkash’s supporters objected. Sampla’s supporters took offence when Parkash in his speech called Banga a turncoat without naming him . “BJP is a party of very strong beliefs and it will not choose a turncoat as its candidate,” the Phagwara MLA said. Following this, Banga supporters started raising slogans against the MLA and asked him to leave the bus platform.

Phagwara MLA Parkash said, “There were clear instructions that besides state party chief, I, Phagwara mayor and two other senior party leaders, no one should be on the bus platform. But Banga with his supporters climbed on to the bus and raised slogans against me.”

Sampla supporters alleged that Phagwara MLA used objectionable words in his speech against Banga that led to the turmoil. The situation was defused with the help of the police.

Notably, Parkash and Sampla had locked horns several times in the past and the state BJP chief was reportedly not keen on giving ticket to Parkash from Phagwara.