Sarabjit Singh’s sister Dalbir Kaur joins BJP in Fazilka

Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit Singh who died in a Pakistani jail a few years ago, joined the BJP at the party’s state-level farmers’ rally in Fazilka on Sunday even as inclement weather forced Union home minister Rajnath Singh to skip the event. Rajnath, however, addressed the ‘kisan rally’ via a phone link.

The Kisan cell of the party organised a rally to reach out to farmers — the vital part of the electorate in Punjab — with Rajnath Singh and other senior party leaders scheduled to address the gathering.

The rally, also marking the birthday of BJP’s stalwart leader and former Prime Minister Atal Vajpayee, was not merely marred by thin presence of people following dense fog but also the absence of its key speakers Rajnath Singh and national president of BJP’s Kissan cell Varinder Kumar Mast, whose flight could not take off due to poor visibility in the national capital.

“The visibility was so poor in the region that the state BJP chief and Union minister of state Vijay Sampla could reach Fazilka only in the afternoon after the fog subsided,” pointed out a party insider.

Meanwhile, all praise for Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders, Kaur said,“Had Sarabjeet not been a Dalit, Congress government would have got him back. As and when the Congress moves out of power, it gets disturbed and to re-gain power it does nothing but start making all fake promises.”

Earlier, Rajnath in his via-phone address said people with vested interests had maligned the name of Punjab and its youth in the name of drugs even though this menace was not limited to only one state. He said the Narendra Modi-led government wanted farmers to prosper and hence the PM had pledged that by 2022 the income of the farmer should get doubled. The home minister hailed Punjab’s farming community for taking a lead in tackling the food grain crisis in the 60s and also for spearheading the ‘Green Revolution’.

Addressing the gathering, Sampla said, “The NDA policies are framed to double the income of farmers in the coming years while on the other hand successive Congress-led governments have failed to cater to the needs of farmers.” “To deal with loss of crop following natural disasters, the NDA government has implemented crop insurance scheme,” he claimed.

