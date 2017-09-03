Satkar Committee members, DJJS followers clash in Batala; 10 injured

Tension gripped Peroshan village in Ghuman town after followers of Nurmahal-based sect Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan (DJJS) and members of Guru Granth Sahib Satkar committee clashed, on Saturday late evening, over an anti-drug campaign that the DJJS members wanted to carry out going door-to-door in the area.

During the clash which turned bloody within minutes, more than ten DJJS followers were injured in the clash, police said. More were in a critical condition and were referred to Amritsar hospitals from the Batala civil hospital.

The Sarkar committee members and DJJS members have a previous history of clashing with each other over ‘disrespecting religion’.

Police, who have booked the local Satkar committee president Balbir Singh Mushal and others for rioting and attempt to murder, say that the committee members were angry over the Sansthan followers’ decision to visit the homes of addicts claiming that their privacy would be intruded.

“Some members of the Satkar Committee that Mushal was leading reached the spot where we (DJJS members) had gathered and opposed our drive. Within minutes, the verbal spat turned ugly and the satkar committee members attacked us with sharp-edged weapons,” DJJS member Jagbir Singh claimed.

He alleged that when and his colleagues went to the Ghuman police station to lodge a complaint, they were allegedly again attacked with swords and other sharp-edged weapons in the presence of the police. “We had to flee to save our lives,” he claimed.

The injured are Jagjit Singh, of Bathinda; Akyshay Batra, of Amritsar; Sandeep Kumar, of Tarn Taran; Buta Singh, of Borey and Sharanjeet Singh, of Jabowal.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Joginder Singh said, “We have booked Satkar committee member president Balbir Singh Mushal, Nishan Singh, Gurnam Singh, Satnam Singh, Gurjeet Singh and two dozen unidentified people on a complaint from Kulwinder Singh, resident of Nurmahal.”

The case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC. Mushal could not be contacted in spite of repeated attempts.