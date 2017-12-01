SC stays Fazilka court order on AAP leader Khaira’s summoning in drug case

The Supreme Court on Friday morning stayed a Fazilka court order on summoning of Punjab Aam Aadmi Party leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira as an additional accused in a 2015 drug seizure case.

“The order passed by the trial court on summoning has also been stayed,” his lawyer Mehtab Khaira told reporters.

Khaira’s lawyer in the Punjab and Haryana high court said the matter was taken up by the apex court for preliminary hearing and issued notice to the Punjab government.

On November 17, acting on the plea of Khaira, the Punjab and Haryana high court had dismissed his plea on summoning, but had stayed trial court order on non-bailable warrants against him.

Mehtab Khaira said the argument raised before the Supreme Court was that after completion of trial, additional accused could not have been summoned. The order on summoning of Khaira as an additional accused was passed by a Fazilka court on October 31 in a judgment convicting nine accused in the drug seizure case.

Khaira’s name had come up in the case after the arrest of nine smugglers in Fazilka in March 2015. The police had recovered 2kg heroin, 24 gold biscuits, a country-made pistol and two Pakistani SIM cards from them. They were convicted on October 31 and were sentenced three to 20 years in jail for trans-border heroin smuggling.