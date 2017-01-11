School bus overturns in Chandigarh

A school bus of Chitkara International, Sector 25 ferrying around 26 students overturned in front of Gurdwara Santsar Sahib in Sector 38, on Wednesday morning. Fortunately none got hurt.

“All the students are safe and they were sent to school in another school bus. Driver has suffered minor injuries and was sent to GMSH-16 for medical examination,” said a senior police official of Sector 39 police station.

An eyewitness said that driver of school bus tried to save a car coming out of the Gurdwara.

“Since the bus was slow, no one got hurt. The bus was on the left side of the road but its rear tyre on right hit the divider following which it overturned on the right side. Fortunately bus slipped on the mud,” said Ranjit Singh.

Students were brought out by the public after breaking the front mirror of the vehicle.

The bus was later lifted from the spot with the help of a crane