School principal, 2 teachers booked for abetting suicide of 14-year-old girl in Bathinda

The police have booked the principal and two teachers of a private school in Bathinda for allegedly abetting suicide of a 14-year-old girl, a student of Class 8.

On a complaint by Amarjit Singh, father of deceased Ramandeep Kaur, a case under Section 305 (abetment to suicide of child or insane person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against St Xavier School principal Olalio Fernandes and two teachers Poonam Ahluwalia and Neha.

The child had jumped off the top floor of 2-storey residential building housing quarters of government employees in Civil Lines area on October 25. She succumbed to injuries during treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research at Chandigarh on November 7.

Victim’s father, who works as a senior assistant in office of sub-divisional magistrate, Talwandi Sabo, recovered a suicide note from the school bag of the girl on November 11, in which she blamed the principal and two teachers for informing her parents about some matter without listening to her. The accused are yet to be arrested.