Schools cannot increase fee by more than 8%: Punjab education minister

Punjab education minister Aruna Chaudhary on Tuesday directed compliance with the provisions of the fee regulation law to put an end to the malpractices by private unaided schools in the state. Referring to the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institution Act 2016, she said that no school would be able to increase fee by more than 8% annually. All other funds charged by the schools should also be within the provisions, she added in a statement.

The minister further said that a regulatory authority has been formed at the divisional level to keep schools in check. “Parents and students can register their complaints concerning levying additional fees and funds by unaided schools with the regulatory authority which will probe a case within 15 days and take a decision in 60 days,” she said. “In case of non-compliance with the act, primary schools would attract a fine of Rs 30,000, middle schools Rs 50,000, and secondary schools Rs 1 lakh.”

She also said the act’s copy is available on the website of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. She instructed officers to make people aware about the act and convene meetings of management committees of schools to apprise them of the provisions too.