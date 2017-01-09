Security lapse: 8 mobile phones recovered from Patiala central jail on January 5

It seems that nothing has been learnt from Nabha jailbreak incident as eight mobile phones were recovered from Patiala central jail on January 5, indicating that use of cellular phones inside jails in the state is still rampant.

This seizure comes a day after jailed Shiv Lal Doda, a murder accused, was allegedly found conducting a meeting with assistant jail superintendent and 24 others, including leaders of the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), inside a Fazilka Jail.

Doda is a liquor baron hailing from Abohar. He is behind bars in Bhim Tank murder case.

“ We have taken the issue with the state government and they have assured the assistance to put an end to the smuggling of prohibited things inside the jail.” Bhupinderjit Singh Virk, Jail superintendent

Patiala police have lodged an FIR against several inmates on Saturday in connection with the recovery of the mobile phones under Section 51 B of the Prisons Act at Tripuri police station.

This latest recovery of phones is the fourth such seizure in little over six weeks from the same jail.

On December 25, a case was registered against an inmate, Neeraj Sharma, in connection with the recovery of a mobile phone and two SIM cards. On December 1, three mobile phones were recovered from the jail and on November 21, a cell phone along with SIM card was recovered.

This happens despite “full proof” checking of the people entering the jail premises.

But whenever jail officials conduct surprise checking inside the jail, they find mobile phones from barracks and parts of the jail accessed by prisoners.

Jail superintendent Bhupinderjit Singh Virk said on a tip-off they conducted a raid and recovered the mobile phones.

“We have identified a point from where the outsiders throw objects inside the jail premises.

“We have taken the issue with the state government and they have assured the assistance to put an end to the smuggling of prohibited things inside the jail,” said, Jail superintendent Bhupinderjit Singh Virk.