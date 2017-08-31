Sedition case: Dera’s local coordinator arrested, sent to 7-day police remand

The police has arrested local coordinator of Dera Sacha Sauda Surender Dhiman, who was booked along with dera’ chief spokesperson Aditya Insan, for allegedly inciting followers for violence after the CBI court held dera chief guilty of rape here on August 25.

Dhiman is also the local spokesperson of dera in Panchkula and also writes for it’s mouthpiece Sach Kahoon. Confirming the development, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Manbir Singh said Dhiman’s brother-in-law and father-in-law brought him to Sector 20 police station after police raided his local whereabouts.

“Following his arrest, he was produced in local court that granted the police a seven-day remand,” he added.

Apart from sedition case, he is also been booked for criminal intimidation on the complaint of local journalist who claimed in his police FIR that Dhiman threatened him following his news report exposed him inciting crowd for violence after court verdict.

While Dhiman’s kin claimed the case against him was fabricated, the police said the matter was under investigation and more details will come up during interrogation.

Lookout notice issued against Aditya Insan

Meanwhile local police had issued a look out order against Aditya Insan to keep a check on airports so that he could not leave the country. Ever since the case against him, he is on a run and sources said he might have gone back to dera headquarters in Sirsa.Three more local coordinators of the dera were under scanner for inciting violence.

One more bail application rejected

A day after local court rejected bail of 13 dera followers arrested for rioting and damage to public property, one more bail was rejected.