Sepoy’s death in J&K: Pall of gloom descends on Ferozepur village

A pall of gloom descended on Lohgarh Thakran Wala village in Zira subdivision in this district after the news of Sepoy Jagsir Singh’s death reached here.

Singh was killed after Pakistani troops again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Singh, who was injured in the firing, died on way to hospital.

Sepoy Jagsir Singh of 18 Punjab regiment was posted at a forward post in Rumlidhara in Nowshera sub division. At around 3.50am on Sunday, few sniper shots were fired from across the LoC by Pakistani army’s Baloch regiment troops, according to an intelligence source.

However, the Indian army said that Pakistan army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian posts in Nowshera sector in the wee hours, forcing Indian soldiers to retaliate strongly and effectively. In the exchange of fire, Singh was grievously hurt and succumbed to his injuries, said a defence spokesman.

He is survived by wife Mohinder Pal Kaur, two daughters and a son, his family said.

Singh visited his native village last week and had promised to visit again next month.

His mother Gurmit Kaur said that Singh rang up on Saturday night to convey New Year greetings.

“Little did we know that this will be our last conversation,” an inconsolable Gurmit Kaur said.

The soldier’s family said the couple got married in 2010, and were blessed with three kids, Nigamjit Kaur, 7, Gurmeet Kaur, 5, and Jagdeep Singh, 2. Singh’s last rites will be held on Monday.