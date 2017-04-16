Setting up of big industry in Punjab to start from Bathinda: Manpreet Badal

Punjab finance minister and Bathinda-Urban MLA Manpreet Singh Badal on Saturday said that the process of setting up big industry in the state will start from here.

Talking to the media during the inauguration of the Princeton Review Centre for Overseas Education by Baba Farid Group of institutions here on Saturday, Manpreet said that the Punjab government has set the target of setting up one big industrial unit in the state every month at an investment worth crores.

“With one big industrial unit to be set up every month in the state, we will be able to set up at least 60 such units in the state in five years which will change the face of Punjab. The process will start with a big industrial unit in Bathinda,” he said.

Manpreet had accompanied chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on a three-day visit to Mumbai to woo investors to the state.

Manpreet, during his campaign for assembly elections, had assured the city residents of bringing big industry here to provide employment.

Meanwhile, Manpreet said that the state government will be strengthening the institution of the Lokpal by introducing the Lokpal bill in the next assembly session.

“The chief minister and ministers will be brought under the purview of the Lokpal as well. The Lokpal, which at present, only has powers to recommend action in any case to the state government will be given powers to prosecute,” he said.

Importantly, Punjab Lokpal, Justice SK Mittal (retired), at a function at Central University of Punjab last month had also sought the strengthening of the institution by giving more powers.