Seven birs burnt at Muktsar gurdwara

Seven birs of Guru Granth Sahib were found partly burnt at a gurdwara in Aulakh village of Muktsar district on Sunday evening. The gurdwara staff got alert after seeing smoke coming out of a room where the birs were kept after recitation.

Ruling out any foul play, Muktsar senior superintendent of police Baljot Singh Rathore, who scanned the CCTV footage, said the fire was caused by short circuit in one of the fans in the room. Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.