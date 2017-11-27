Sexual harassment: Victims, 2 other girls pull out of meritorious school; accused still on the run

Almost a week after the principal of Government Meritorious School in district’s Ghabdan village was indicted and sacked for sexual harassment, four girls, including the victims, have left the school saying they were not feeling safe.

Acting principal Deepika Rani said the school has received affidavit from three girls who wanted to leave the school. They are not coming to school since November 22, she said. Wing Commander Choudhary Deepak Dogra (retd) was booked on November 18 for allegedly molesting two Class 12 girls under Section 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian penal Code and Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences Act.

The girls had alleged that the principal called them to his house on the evening of November 1 and allegedly touched them inappropriately. “It has become difficult to study. We are not safe. So, we decided to leave the school. Our two roommates, who supported us during the investigation, have also gone,” one of the girls told HT.

The police have, however, failed to arrest the accused. “He has left the state. The police even raided his Chandigarh residence but failed to find him,” said station house officer Davinder Singh.

The state government had on November 20 sacked Dogra after being indicted of sexual harassment in a report submitted to the CM office. The CM had directed the Sangrur deputy commissioner to investigate the charges against Dogra. In his report, the DC found evidence to support the molestation allegations levelled against the principal by two Class 12 girls.

Following the submission of the report, and acting on the CM’s directive, the Society for Promotion of Quality Education for Poor and Meritorious Students of Punjab divested Dogra of the charge of principal.

The meritorious school, a dream project of former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, is being run under a project to provide free of cost quality education to meritorious students.