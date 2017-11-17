SGPC chief Badungar is doing a good job: Akal Takht jathedar

A few days ahead of elections for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh on Thursday appreciated its current president Kirpal Singh Badungar citing that he was “performing well” on the post.

The jathedar was addressing a function organised at Teja Singh Samundari Hall, to celebrate foundation day of the apex gurdwara body, founded in 1921. “Badungar is rendering his panthic services, which is appreciable,” he said.

Giani Gurbachan Singh added that unity in the Panth (community) is the need of the hour and the SGPC is playing a good role in this regard. “To ensure foundation of the SGPC, Sikhs had to fight for long. This body symbolises that Sikhs are committed to sacrifice for their gurdwaras,” said Badungar.

SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh, made the gathering aware of the tasks done by the body for welfare of the Sikhs and humanity at large since its formation.

Central Sikh museum gets four new portraits

Meanwhile, four new portraits were put up in the Central Sikh Museum at the Golden Temple. Akali movement leader Baba Visakha Singh; former gurbani exponent of Golden Temple Bhai Bakhshish Singh; another noted gurbani exponent Bibi Jasbir Kaur Khalsa and US Sikh Satwant Singh Kaleke, who was killed during an attack at Sikh Temple Milwaukee (US), were the personalities whose pictures have been placed at the museum.

The Akal Takht jathedar, SGPC president and Golden Temple head granthi Giani Jagtar Singh jointly unveiled the portraits during a religious function. They also remembered the contribution of late Sikh personalities.

Meanwhile, new information office of the Golden Temple was also inaugurated by the SGPC office bearers.