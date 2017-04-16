SGPC, Damdami Taksal to honour Canadian minister Harjit Sajjan

Even as Punjab chief minister has dubbed Canadian defence minister Harjit Singh Sajjan as pro-Khalistani and has refused to meet him during his India tour, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided to honour the visiting dignitary when he comes to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on April 20.

“It will be a proud moment for all Sikhs in Punjab and across the globe when the SGPC will honour the Canadian minister at the Golden Temple,” said SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar after inaugurating a dispensary in Patiala on Sunday.

“Sajjan, being a Sikh, has done commendable services to the community in Canada and he deserved to be honoured as per the SGPC tradition,” said Badungar.

The SGPC has received official information about Sajjan’s visit and he will be presented with a “siropa” (robe of honour), shawl, sword, model of the Golden Temple, and religious books in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple.

Reacting to Amarinder’s statement against Sajjan, Badungar said: “It’s a political view. But SGPC is a religious body and will stick to its tradition of honouring dignitaries who visit the Golden Temple.”

Meanwhile, radical outfit Damdami Taksal has also decided to honour the Canadian minister during his visit. Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma will be present at Golden Temple and will welcome Sajjan on the behalf of the Taksal and Sant Samaj.