SGPC member faces wrath of angry villagers in Faridkot for using ‘foul’ language

Mantaar Singh Brar, SAD candidate from Kotkapura, faced an embarrassing situation at Chandbaja village, 11 kms from here, on Thursday. Brar was campaigning in the village along with Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) member and former sarpanch of Mandwala village Sher Singh Mandwala. As per reports, Mandwala used foul language while talking to villagers. His behaviour irked some young people and they demanded an apology from him.

Villagers said that Brar addressed the gathering and after his speech members of a youth club asked him about a grant promised to them. Brar had announced a grant of Rs 2 lakh for the youth club to promote sports. Mandwala said the grant has been released to Lakhwinder Singh of the village who denied receiving any grant. Brar told them that he couldn’t give the fund because he was no more a Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS). Villagers then asked that why Mandwala was lying about the grant. Mandwala reacted to this question angrily and used foul language. Sensing trouble, Mantar Singh Brar, who is seeking re-election from this seat, slipped away from the spot leaving behind Mandwala

Villagers gathered and demanded that Mandwala should apologise otherwise they will not allow him to leave. A police team also reached the spot and Mandwala apologized after police intervention.

After the incident, Mandwala said that it was a political drama enacted by his rivals. He also denied having used any derogatory words. Some villagers even pelted stones while Mandwala was leaving the village with police escort. MLA Mantaar Brar said that the issue was between Mandwala and few people of the village. He said that villagers have no problem with him as he has told them truth about the grant.