SGPC slams Navjot Sidhu, Congress for imitating Guru Gobind

Pulling up Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for allegedly distorting a Sikh slogan during an election speech in Amritsar, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Kirpal Singh Badungar said on Sunday he will take up the matter with the Akal Takht.

In a statement released here, the SGPC chief said, “Congress leaders must stay within ‘maryada’ and refrain from distortion of Sikh slogans, traditions and principles as it suits them during election campaigning.”

Sidhu, who is the fray from Amritsar East, had reportedly distorted a Sikh slogan associated with Guru Gobind Singh during a speech in the holy city on Saturday: “Jab tak Congress bahal na karau, Sidhu nam na kehau.”

The SGPC president also raised the issue of “some Congress leaders” terming the party’s state unit chief Capt Amarinder Singh ‘Mard Agamra’ during a rally at Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib on Saturday.

In Sikh scriptures, Guru Gobind Singh has been termed ‘Mard Agamra’ (unique man). Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) secretary Harbans Singh Pandher had reportedly made the comparison.

Calling the two incidents “very unfortunate”, Badungar said both matters will be sent to the Akal Takht. “Sidhu, earlier, too had made a distortion... now this act has also hit Sikh sentiments... Congress is known to be anti-Sikh and such distortions by its leaders will not be tolerated,” he said in the statement.

AAP questions Capt’s silence

Condemning Captain Amarinder Singh for getting himself compared with ‘Mard Agamra’, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader HS Phoolka on Sunday sought “immediate” apology from the Congress.

Questioning Capt’s silence on the issue, Phoolka said even head granthi of the Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara Bhai Harpal Singh had stated that PPCC secretary Pandher should be summoned before the Akal Takht for this “shameful act”.

“Congress leaders are deliberately (making such statements) to disturb peace in Punjab by instigating Sikhs,” said the AAP’s Dakha candidate during a press conference in Jalandhar.

Phoolka also criticised Sidhu for distorting a Sikh slogan. “Doesn’t Sidhu as a Sikh knows what wrong he has done by distorting the religious couplet used for Guru Gobind Singh Ji?” questioned Phoolka.