SGPC to install Bhindranwale photos at Bluestar memorial in Amritsar

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided to install photographs of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and other Sikhs killed during Operation Bluestar in the memorial gallery inside Darbar Sahib complex, Amritsar.

The decision was taken at the SGPC executive committee meeting held on Thursday. The meeting was presided by SGPC chief Kirpal Singh Badungar. Talking to the media after the meeting, Badungar said 300 photographs of the Sikhs killed during the Operation Bluestar, including Bhindranwale, General Subegh Singh, Thara Singh and others, would be installed in the memorial.

The executive committee also passed a resolution supporting the SGPC participation in the statewide ‘dharnas’ organised by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in association with the BJP against the Capt Amarinder Singh government on June 12.

The committee also supported the walkout by SAD from Punjab assembly on the obituary references to former DGP KPS Gill stating his name did not deserve to be included in the list of the persons for the purpose.

The SGPC also passed a resolution to contest cases of nearly 40 members of the Sikligar and Vanjara communities who are lodged in jails in other states.

“They are wanderers, poor and uneducated and have nobody to fight for their cause. They have faith in Sikhism and they used to make weapons for the Gurus. False cases were registered against them,” said Badungar. The SGPC will admit 100 children from the two communities to provide them skill development courses in its colleges. It will open 10 centres outside Punjab to run courses on stitching to their women, said Badungar.

Most of the population of two was living in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnatka and Bihar.

Rs 1 LAKH EACH TO 11 SIKHS KILLED IN PILIBHIT

Badungar announced that SGPC will give Rs 1 lakh each to 11 Sikhs killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit jail in 1994 and Rs 50,000 to the 21 injured. He said they would pay fees of lawyers contesting cases of Sikh families killed at Hondh Chillar village in Haryana’s Rewari district during the 1984 riots.