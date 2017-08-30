SGPC to intensify propagation drive for ‘ghar wapsi’ of Sikhs from Dera Sach Sauda

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Kirpal Singh Badungar on Wednesday said they would intensify the drive of ‘dharam parchar’ (religious propagation) to bring Sikhs who have joined the Dera Sacha Sauda back to the fold of Sikhism. This comes a day after Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh said doors are open for Sikhs for homecoming.

“Truth of dera head (Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh) is out with his conviction in the rape case. In the recent past, some Sikhs had joined the dera under illusions. They should now consider Sri Guru Granth Sahib as their guru and join the mainstream of Sikhism,” Badungar said at a press conference.

“Although the SGPC is running dharam parchar actively, now efforts will be made to intensify it to ensure homecoming of misled Sikhs. Besides, a dialogue process will be initiated to make contact with the dera followers.”

Urging people to be cautious about “those who are running shops in the name of faith”, Badungar said those who do not live their life as per religious ethos cannot be preachers of any religion. “The path shown by the Gurus is supreme for a Sikh, and it is his duty to live life according to this path.”

Also, lashing out at the Haryana government for the violence in Panchkula after dera followers, angered by the chief’s conviction, clashed with cops, the SGPC president said, “If the state government had taken timely action, the violence could have been prevented.” More than 30 dera followers died in firing by security forces.