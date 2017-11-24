SGPC violates own rules to promote key officials

Ahead of its annual elections slated on November 29, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive has courted controversy by violating its own rules in the promotion of officials to key posts.

As per resolution (No 267), a copy of which is available with HT, passed by the then executive panel on January 15, 2009 under the headship of Avtar Singh Makkar, a person applying for the post of a secretary should be at least a postgraduate with an administrative experience of 15 years.

However, Mohinder Singh and Harbhajan Singh who were promoted from the rank of additional secretaries to secretaries during the last executive meeting held at Patiala on November 6, have only completed matriculation and Bachelor of Arts (Part 2), respectively. Notably, the former has been given the charge of looking after educational institutes.

It is worth mentioning that additional secretary, Diljit Singh Bedi, is four years senior to those promoted as secretaries and more qualified than them.

Both are not even eligible for the post of additional secretaries as the additional secretary should be a graduate with a minimum work experience of 20 years as per the 2009 resolution. Amongst secretaries, only Roop Singh, a PhD who has been promoted as chief secretary, fulfills the conditions of service rules.

While making these promotions, the SGPC executive ignored those who met the service criteria. There are two additional secretaries—Paramjit Singh Saroa (Master of Philosophy) and Balwinder Singh Jaurasingha (Master of Philosophy)—who were in the race but were not considered.

Surjit Singh Kalabula, executive member, said the move was opposed even by members of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) during the meeting but SGPC pushed through with the appointments. “All the promotions and appointments should be on merit”, he added.

Additional secretaries Kewal Singh and Bijay Singh and assistant secretary Kulwinder Singh Ramdas later released a joint statement endorsing the promotions without mentioning the 2009 resolution.

The rationale they gave behind this move is that “the SGPC president and executive panel can promote anyone keeping in view his calibre and skill to manage the affairs of the institution”.

“Such decisions are taken for the betterment of the organisation from time to time. This decision is an internal matter of the organisation and has been taken in view of seniority of the officials. The SGPC president, Kirpal Singh Badungar, is a good administrator and he takes all the decisions in the interest of the organization,” said the statement.

The SGPC annual general house meeting is slated for November 29 during which new office-bearers, including president, will be elected.