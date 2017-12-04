SGPC will make efforts for ghar wapsi of Sirsa dera followers: Longowal

Even as the row over his seeking votes of Dera Sacha Sauda followers is yet to die down, newly-elected Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal on Monday stated that the SGPC would try its best to ensure ‘ghar vapsi’ (homecoming) of the followers. Longowal has been drawing flak from sections of the Sikh society on the grounds that he went ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment) for visiting the dera by violating a decree of the Akal Takht.

While speaking to media during his meeting with Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma, he said a section of Sikh society has gone into the fold of dera and they would make effort to bring them back.

He said the issues of human rights violation of Sikhs and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots would be raised with the international community and efforts would be made to ensure the release of Sikh prisoners.

He said he had an old relationship with the Taksal. While assuring every kind of cooperation in finding the solutions to Panthic issues, Dhumma honoured him with a “siropa” (robe of honour). SGPC general secretary Gurbachan Singh Karmuwal and executive member advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka accompanied Longowal.