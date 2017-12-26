Shaheedi Jor Mela: 1 lakh pay obeisance on Day 1, many hail move to ban political conferences

More than 1 lakh devotees paid obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib on the first day of Shaheedi Jor Mela on Monday, with many lauding the Akal Takht’s decision to ban political conferences on the occasion.

A festive fervour marked the fair organised every year to remember the sacrifice of Guru Godind Singh young sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh who were bricked alive in the town in 1705.

Many visitors said the political parties have long used the occasion for petty gains and for attacking their rivals.

Langars (community kitchens) were arranged near the gurdwara complex by many devotees and organisations from all over the state and outside. Buses, especially to ferry senior citizens, women and children, were plied to Gurdwara Sahib from all entry points.

Sant Singh, a nihang from Fatehgarh Sahib, said, “I attend the Jor Mela every year. In the past years, politicians started using the Shaheedi Gurparb, the day of selflessness and sacrifice, for petty benefits.”

Gurmeet Singh, a devotee who came from Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan, said, “Religious teachings will encourage young children to adopt the Sikh way of life. They should be told about the sacrifices of the Gurus and the Sahibzadas rather than let engrossed in politics.”

No lavish langars this time

The Akal Takht has also banned people from organising lavish langars on the occasion. Ajit Kaur, a devotee from Patran, said, “Year after year, we have seen lavish langars comprising ‘jalebi’, ‘kheer’ and other sweets on the occasion that reminds the Sikh community of a tragedy.

Circus stalls, dancing, swings, loudspeakers were not allowed by the district administration. Blood donation camps were organised by various organisations.

Punjab guv, speaker visit gurdwara

Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore along with Vidhan Sabha speaker Rana KP Singh and former lieutenant governor of Andaman and Nichobar Lt Gen (retd) Bhupinder Singh paid obeisance at the gurdwara. They were presented siropas by the gurdwara management.

Rana KP Singh said, “Their (sahibzadas’) supreme sacrifice at the age of seven and nine gives us strength to fight against the tyrants and to have firm faith in our religion.”