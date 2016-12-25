Shaheedi Jor Mela: Stage set for political conferences in Fatehgarh Sahib on December 26

All the major political parties are fully geared up for the yearly conferences that coincides with the Shaheedi Jor Mela here. Though a religious event, political parties have been organising meetings here to show strength and to bash opponents.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) have been allotted space by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), whereas the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have taken private plots on rent for the conferences.

Representatives of parties say that they will desist from making political comments at the event as per the election commission’s instructions.

“We will avoid political remarks and criticism of opponents. AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal won’t be able to attend the event,” said Lakhvir Singh Rai, AAP candidate. SAD (A) issued a press note, appealing devotees to boycott conferences of other parties.

BSP’s Punjab general secretary Tarlochan Singh said they were expecting a bigger turnout as compared to last year. Local MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra of the Congress said the party will pay tributes to the sahibzadas.

Among the political heavyweights expected to attend the event are chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, his deputy and son Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh.