Share your concern, but Centre alone can help check stubble burning: Capt

Sharing the concern of his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal over the dangerously rising pollution levels in the northern states, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Wednesday, said the situation warranted the urgent intervention of the central government.

He added that the Centre should immediately sanction compensation for farmers to check stubble burning. Responding to Kejriwal’s request for a meeting to discuss the issue, Amarinder said any discussion of the chief ministers would serve no meaningful purpose, with the Centre alone equipped to address this grave issue, which had inter-state implications. “Since multiple states are involved, any meeting without the central government’s intervention would be inconsequential,” he added.

Like Delhi, Punjab was also suffering as a result of the unbearable effects of smog and pollution, forcing closure of schools and other institutions in many districts and change in timings in others, he added, reacting to Kejriwal’s distress over the deteriorating air condition.

The situation in Punjab was so serious that a spate of accidents due to smog had led to several people getting killed and many injured over the past few days, he pointed out. He also expressed apprehension that the situation could worsen in the absence of immediate intervention from the Centre.

“The delay on the part of the Centre to address the problem is leading to a heavy cost for the northern states,” he said. “Punjab is helpless in the matter as it cannot force or penalise beleaguered farmers, who were trying hard to cope with massive debt burdens and did not have the money to meet the cost of stubble management,” he added. He went on to add that efforts were being made to spread awareness and encourage farmers to adopt alternatives to burning of paddy straw.